June 5, 2018 / 3:49 PM / Updated an hour ago

EU has "extremely low" expectations for the G7 summit - senior EU official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, June 5 (Reuters) - The European Union will try to change the position of the United States on steel and aluminium tariffs and the withdrawal of the U.S. from the agreement that lifts sanctions on Iran, but has extremely low expectations of success, a senior EU official said.

“We have extremely low expectations for the G7 summit,” the official said, adding that the only way Europe could deal with the administration of President Donald Trump was to show unity.

“This is a challenging time, but if we really care about shared values we should stick together,” the official said. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)

