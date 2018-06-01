FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 1, 2018 / 2:14 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

BOJ's Kuroda calls for 'rational' G7 debate on trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WHISTLER, British Columbia, May 31 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Thursday called for “rational” debate among G7 nations to prevent protectionist trade measures from disrupting the global economy.

“I don’t think the tide of free trade will shift. But it’s important to carry on discussion so that things don’t escalate,” Kuroda told reporters upon arrival for a meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors of the Group of Seven advanced economies. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

