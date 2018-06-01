FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Basic Materials
June 1, 2018 / 7:00 PM / Updated 36 minutes ago

UK's Hammond 'very disappointed' by U.S. tariffs, hopes for progress

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WHISTLER, British Columbia, June 1 (Reuters) - Britain is worried about the United States’ decision to levy tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum, but hopes for progress when President Donald Trump meets with other G7 leaders next week, finance minister Philip Hammond said on Friday.

“It worries all of us and we are very disappointed by the action that the United States has taken,” Hammond told reporters at a meeting of finance ministers from the Group of Seven rich nations in the Canadian mountain resort of Whistler.

Canada is due to host a meeting of G7 heads of government next week, and Hammond said he hoped Friday’s discussions could lay the groundwork for EU and Canadian leaders to reach a deal on the tariffs with Trump then.

“We know that the president has a very personal style. He likes to deal personally with issues. So I hope that if we can have a constructive discussion today, there’s a real chance the leaders can make some significant progress when they meet next week,” Hammond said. (Reporting by David Milliken Editing by Leslie Adler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.