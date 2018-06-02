FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 2, 2018 / 1:56 AM / Updated an hour ago

Germany's Scholz says U.S. grasps EU tariff concerns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WHISTLER, British Columbia, June 1 (Reuters) - The United States appears to have understood Europe’s concerns about its latest tariffs on steel and aluminium imports, possibly paving the way for a solution at some point in the future, German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Friday.

“We must find a way to get out of this. That was said clearly by everyone and I think it was even taken on board (by the United States),” Scholz told reporters after a meeting of finance ministers from the G7 group of rich nations in the Canadian mountain resort of Whistler.

“To that extent, we have laid a foundation to come to a better outcome at some point,” he added.

Scholz reiterated that he viewed the U.S. tariffs as “unacceptable” and “against the law”. (Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by David Milliken; Editing by Sandra Maler)

