U.S. trade conflict will speed up EU reforms -Germany's Scholz

WHISTLER, British Columbia, June 2 (Reuters) - The European Union’s disagreement with the United States over steel and aluminum tariffs at a G7 meeting will strengthen member states’ political will to speed up reforms in the bloc, German finance minister Olaf Scholz said on Saturday.

“There were several issues discussed at the G7 over which there was no agreement. That’s really quite unusual in the history of the G7,” he told reporters after a meeting of G7 finance ministers in the Canadian mountain resort of Whistler.

As well as tariffs, EU countries told the United States of their disquiet about the effect of new U.S. sanctions on Iran for European companies which wanted to trade with both nations.

Scholz also said every opportunity should be used to resolve the EU's tariff dispute with the United States, including at a meeting of G7 leaders in Quebec next week which U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to attend.