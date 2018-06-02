FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
June 2, 2018 / 9:45 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

BOJ's Kuroda concedes 'some weaknesses' in Japanese prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WHISTLER, British Columbia, June 2 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Saturday there were recently “some weaknesses” in the country’s price growth despite a continued moderate expansion in the economy.

“It’s true there are some weaknesses in price moves,” though they were mostly due to temporary factors, Kuroda told a news conference after attending the Group of Seven finance leaders’ gathering in the Canadian mountain resort of Whistler.

“The economy is sustaining its momentum to achieve the BOJ’s 2 percent inflation target,” he said. (Reporting by Leika Kihara Editing by Paul Simao)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.