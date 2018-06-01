FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 1, 2018 / 2:34 AM / Updated an hour ago

Japan calls on U.S. for joint action on China investment practices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WHISTLER, British Columbia, May 31 (Reuters) - Japan called on the United States to join forces in stopping China from taking market-distorting investment practices in a bilateral finance leaders’ meeting, a senior Japanese finance ministry official said on Thursday.

During the meeting with his U.S. counterpart Steven Mnuchin, Finance Minister Taro Aso also repeated Tokyo’s request for Washington to give Japanese steel and aluminum goods a permanent exemption from U.S. import tariffs, the official said.

Aso and Mnuchin met on the sidelines of a weekend meeting of Group of Seven finance leaders, held in the Canadian mountain resort. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

