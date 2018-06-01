FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 1, 2018 / 4:40 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S. isolated at G7 meeting due to tariffs action -French minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WHISTLER, British Columbia, June 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is isolated at a G7 finance ministers meeting in Canada due to Washington’s new trade tariffs on its allies, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Friday.

Le Maire said he would tell Mnuchin the U.S. decision to impose tariffs on European Union steel and aluminum was “legally unacceptable, politically unfair and economically dangerous”.

“Unfortunately we are going to have a G6 plus one with the United States alone against everyone and running the risk of economic destabilization,” Le Maire told reporters. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas Editing by Paul Simao)

