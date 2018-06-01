FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 1, 2018 / 6:25 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. "absurd" to deem Canada security risk -Morneau

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WHISTLER, British Columbia, June 1 (Reuters) - The United States is “absurd” to impose tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum from Canada on the basis of national security, Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneau said on Friday.

“I expressed in strong terms our opposition to these tariffs in the steel and aluminum sector, our absolute view that this is absurd that Canada could in any way be a security risk,” Morneau told reporters when asked about a meeting with U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

Morneau added that tariffs would raise prices for Canadian consumers and businesses.

Morneau is hosting finance ministers and central bankers from the G7 group of rich nations at the mountain resort town of Whistler. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins Writing by David Milliken and Leigh Thomas Editing by Paul Simao)

