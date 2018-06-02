UPDATE 1-Bank of Canada data-dependent amid trade tensions -Poloz

WHISTLER, British Columbia, June 2 (Reuters) - The uncertainty over rising trade tensions and escalating retaliation in response to U.S. metal import tariffs means the Bank of Canada will be data-dependent as it sets monetary policy, Governor Stephen Poloz said on Saturday.

“There is no question it adds to the uncertainty that we face in understanding the economy as we go forward. But the most important element here is how the data are evolving,” Poloz said at the end of a meeting of G7 finance ministers and central bankers in the mountain resort of Whistler, British Columbia.

Finance leaders of the closest U.S. allies vented anger at the Trump administration’s metal tariffs but ended their three-day meeting with no solutions, setting the stage for a heated fight at a G7 summit next week in Quebec.

The tariffs were imposed early on Friday on Canada, Mexico and the European Union after they refused to accept quotas in negotiations with U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross. Japanese metals producers have been paying the tariffs since March 23.

The Bank of Canada signaled on Wednesday it will soon resume hiking interest rates, and Poloz said the escalating trade tensions and pledges by Canada and the EU to retaliate with tariffs of their own will likely feed inflation pressures.

“Generally the way one looks at a scenario like this is when there is tariffs which disrupt trade, it raises the prices to consumers. The intent of course is to give different pricing to firms ... (but) there is a whole other side to the argument, which is what is happening to consumers,” Poloz told reporters.

“It is why the data will play the most important role and yes, we will have to determine how much is inflation being boosted, albeit most likely temporarily, by those tariffs,” he added.

Poloz said it may take “several months” for the tariffs to feed through to higher consumer prices, but the effect will fall out of the year-over-year growth rates for inflation farther down the road.

The Canadian central bank has hiked rates three times since July 2017, most recently in January, and financial markets expect at least one more increase this year, likely in July. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins Editing by Paul Simao)