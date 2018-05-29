U.S. Treasury sees Italy better off within euro zone -official

WASHINGTON, May 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury believes that it would be better for Italy and other euro zone countries to work out their issues with no major changes to the bloc, a senior Treasury official said on Tuesday as Italian political and market turmoil emerged as a key topic for a G7 finance leaders meeting this week.

Speaking to reporters, the official said that Treasury was tracking Italy’s political turmoil closely but he has not seen any systemic impact from volatility in Italian and international markets that was a concern for the United States.

“It would be better if they were work things out within the euro zone without making significant changes there, and certainly the Italians have the opportunity to do that,” the official said. (Reporting by David Lawder Editing by James Dalgleish)