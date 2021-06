PARIS, June 7 (Reuters) - President Emmanuel Macron on Monday told British Prime Minister Boris Johnson that London needed to issue licenses to the French fishermen still waiting for post-Brexit permits to drop their nets in UK waters.

Macron also raised the issue of access to Jersey’s fishing waters during the call ahead of this week’s summit of G7 leaders. (Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Richard Lough and Leslie Adler)