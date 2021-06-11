EU leaders discussed China and vaccination goal for poorer countries - France

FALMOUTH, England, June 11 (Reuters) - European Union leaders agreed that China was a systemic rival, a partner on global issues and a competitor at a coordination meeting ahead of a Group of Seven summit in Britain, the French presidency said on Friday.

They will take up the issue with U.S. President Joe Biden during the summit, it added.

President Emmanuel Macron of France, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi as well as the heads of the EU Commission and Council also agreed to step up efforts to share vaccines with the developing world.

They agreed on a goal towards a goal of 60% vaccination in the developing “south”, especially Africa, by March 2022, Macron’s office said. (Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Kevin Liffey)