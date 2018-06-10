FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 10, 2018 / 7:47 PM / in 2 hours

REFILE-Merkel: EU will act against U.S. tariffs on steel, aluminium

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to remove extraneous word from headline.)

BERLIN, June 10 (Reuters) - Europe will implement counter-measures against U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminium, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Sunday, voicing regret about President Donald Trump’s abrupt decision to withdraw support for a Group of Seven communique.

“The withdrawal, so to speak, via tweet is of course ... sobering and a bit depressing,” Merkel said in an ARD television interview following the G7 summit in Canada.

Just like Canada, the European Union is preparing counter-measures against U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminium imports, Merkel said. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber, editing by Larry King)

