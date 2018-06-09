Italy's Conte wants G8 with Russia, not quick end to sanctions

LA MALBAIE, Quebec, June 9 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Saturday he hopes the Group of Seven nations can re-admit Russia as soon as possible but Italy is not seeking an overnight lifting of sanctions against Russia.

“Italy thinks it is important to have a dialogue with Russia but this does not mean that the system of sanctions can be overcome overnight. The system of sanctions is linked to the Minsk agreement which is not fully implemented yet,” Conte told reporters on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Canada. (Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni Editing by Susan Thomas)