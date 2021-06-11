G7 has become a gigantic media circus, UK's Johnson says

U.S. President Joe Biden, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, European Council President Charles Michel, Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi stand for a family photo during the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/Pool

CARBIS BAY, England (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told other Group of Seven leaders at the opening of their summit that the meeting was supposed to be a closed and informal fireside chat but that it had become a “gigantic media circus”.

As he ordered the media to leave the meeting after initial remarks, Johnson said: “This is meant to be a fireside chat between the great democracies of the world - it’s turned into a gigantic media circus in which we have to greet each other several times.”