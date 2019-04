DINARD, France, April 6 (Reuters) - Libya’s rival factions must not use its oil installations for political gain, the G7 club of nations warned on Saturday amid an escalation in the North African country’s power struggle.

“We recall that Libya’s oil facilities, production, and revenues belong to the Libyan people, and must not be used by any party for political gain,” the communique said. (Reporting by Richard Lough Editing by Mark Heinrich)