PARIS, June 10 (Reuters) - France has decided to work with South Africa to help African countries to get access to vaccines, French President Emmanuel Macron told a news conference on Thursday ahead of a G7 summit.

Macron also said that having access to vaccines should not be blocked by disputes over intellectual property rights. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Writing by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Edmund Blair)