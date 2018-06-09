FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 9, 2018 / 5:56 PM / in an hour

France's Macron: G7 statement on trade only first step

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LA MALBAIE, Quebec June 9 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Saturday that a joint statement from Group of Seven nations was just a first step and marked an attempt to “stabilize things” as a trade dispute with the United States threatened to tear the alliance apart.

“This agreement...is good news and it marks a collective desire to stabilize things,” Macron told reporters. “Nevertheless, I do not consider that with a declaration all is obtained and it is obvious that we will have in the coming weeks, the next months, to continue to work.” (Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey; editing by Grant McCool)

