After Trump trade spat, UK's May warns against unilateral action

LONDON, June 11 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday that a meeting of Group of Seven leaders in Canada had been “difficult” and countries had to avoid taking unilateral action in order to protect the global trading system.

May told lawmakers in Britain’s parliament that multilateral action was the right way to address the problems caused by globalisation for workers in some countries. “It cannot be done by taking unilateral action against your partners,” she said.

After the G7 summit which ended on Saturday, U.S. President Donald Trump said Washington was backing out of the communique which agreed on the importance of fighting protectionism and he threatened to add tariffs on auto imports to other U.S. tariffs.

In her comments on Monday, May warned of the risks of a tit-for-tat escalation of the trade dispute.