UK's May: welcomes G7 agreeing to maintain Russia sanctions

LA MALBAIE, Quebec June 9 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May welcomed a G7 statement that recognized the need to maintain sanctions on Russia on Saturday, after U.S. President Donald Trump floated the suggestion that the country be allowed back in the group.

May also reiterated the need to avoid tit-for-tat actions in a trade dispute between the EU and the United States, adding however that Britain had registered its “deep disappointment at the unjustified decision by the U.S. to apply tariffs to EU steel and aluminium imports” at the meeting. (Reporting by William James)