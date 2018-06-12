FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Basic Materials
June 12, 2018 / 3:17 PM / Updated 11 hours ago

White House's Navarro apologizes for "special place in hell" comment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 12 (Reuters) - White House trade adviser Peter Navarro apologized on Tuesday for his sharp comments directed at Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau after last week’s Group of Seven summit, according to the Wall Street Journal.

At an event hosted by the Journal, Navarro said he had made a mistake and that his language was inappropriate, according to a post on Twitter by the newspaper’s Washington bureau chief, Gerald Seib.

Navarro on Sunday told Fox News there was “a special place in hell” for Trudeau following the Canadian leader’s post-summit news conference. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

