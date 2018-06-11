FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 11, 2018 / 10:23 AM / 2 days ago

Pompeo says confident G7 ties will move forward despite clash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 11 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday he was confident that relations between the United States and G7 countries would continue to move forward, in spite of a major clash over trade at a weekend summit in Canada.

“There are always irritants in relationships. I am very confident that the relationships between our countries ... will continue to move forward on a strong basis,” Pompeo told a news briefing ahead of an unprecedented summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore.

Pompeo praised European countries for helping bring about the summit scheduled for Tuesday, saying it could not have happened without them.

Reporting by David Brunnstrom and Matt Spetalnick; Editing by Kim Coghill

