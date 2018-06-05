FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 5, 2018 / 7:14 PM / Updated an hour ago

G7 to uphold Russia sanctions - senior EU official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, June 5 (Reuters) - G7 leaders are likely to uphold sanctions against Russia over Moscow’s annexation of Crimea and its activity in eastern Ukraine because the conditions to lift them, spelled out in the Minsk agreement, have not been met, a senior EU official said.

The G7 comprises the United States, Canada, Japan, Britain, France, Germany and Italy. Their leaders are due to meet in Charelvoix in Canada on June 8-9.

“We do expect the issue of Russian sanctions to be present on the agenda of the summit. We believe that the implementation of the Minsk agreement does not justify any change in the position of the G7, therefore most likely the position will be re-confirmed,” the official said. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski Editing by Gareth Jones)

