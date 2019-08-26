G7 summit statement issued on trade, Iran, Libya, Ukraine and Hong Kong

BIARRITZ, Belgium, Aug 26 (Reuters) - France on Monday issued a short statement at the end of a meeting of G7 leaders on several issues, but it was not a communique along the lines of those usually drawn up at the annual summit, reflecting divisions.

The issues were trade, Iran, Libya, Ukraine and Hong Kong.

The statement said the seven industrialized nations were committed to open and fair world trade and to global economic stability.

It said they wanted significant changes to the World Trade Organization to make it more efficient in protecting intellectual property, resolving disputes more quickly and eradicating unfair trade practices.