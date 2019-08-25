Trump, Abe agree on principles of trade deal at G7

BIARRITZ, France, Aug 25 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Sunday said he and Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had agreed on the principles of a trade deal that would probably be signed next month in New York.

Trump’s Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said the deal would open up markets to over $7 billion worth of goods and covered agriculture, industrial profits and digital trade.

The U.S. president said Abe agreed that Japan would buy excess U.S. corn. Abe said of the “potential purchase of U.S. corn” that such purchases would be carried out by the private sector.