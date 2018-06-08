FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 8, 2018 / 4:02 PM / Updated an hour ago

UK, U.S. are good friends despite trade row - PM May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LA MALBAIE, Quebec, June 8 (Reuters) - Britain and the United States remain good friends who can talk frankly with each other when they disagree, Prime Minister Theresa May said on Friday ahead of a Group of Seven summit.

“The United States and the United Kingdom are good friends. President Trump and I work together,” May told Channel 4 News. She cited cooperation in response to chemical weapons use in Britain and Syria.

“Yes, sometimes we disagree on issues but when we disagree because of the nature of our relationship we’re able to have that frank and open discussion.”

Washington’s partners in the G7 have been reeling since President Donald Trump’s administration moved last week to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Canada, the EU and Mexico, prompting retaliation and raising the specter of a global trade war.

Reporting by William James Editing by Susan Thomas

