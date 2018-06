LA MALBAIE, Quebec, June 9 (Reuters) - U.S President Donald Trump said on Saturday he told Group of Seven leaders that the United States required fair access to markets and an end to unfair trade practices.

“The United States has been taken advantage of for decades and decades,” Trump told reporters, adding that did not blame G7 leaders for the “unfair” trade deals. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton Editing by Susan Thomas)