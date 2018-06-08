EU's Tusk anticipates tough G7 talks, sees Europe united

MALBAIE, Quebec, June 8 (Reuters) - Talks at the Group of Seven summit will not be easy as the United States is in conflict with the rest of the group on trade, climate change and the nuclear deal with Iran, the chairman of European Union leaders Donald Tusk said on Friday.

“Our discussions here is Charlevoix will be far from easy,” Tusk told a news conference before the start of the two-day talks of leaders from the United States, Japan, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Britain.

“It is evident that the American president and the rest of the group continue to disagree on trade, climate change and the Iran nuclear deal. What worries me most is that the rules-based international order is being challenged,” he said.

“Quite surprisingly not by the usual suspects, but by its main architect and guarantor - the United States. Naturally we cannot force the U.S. to change its mind,” Tusk said. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski Editing by Susan Thomas)