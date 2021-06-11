President Biden and PM Johnson discussed UK-US travel corridor- Raab

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden speaks with Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, as they look at historical documents and artefacts relating to the Atlantic Charter during their meeting, at Carbis Bay Hotel, Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool/File photo

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. President Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson discussed opening a transatlantic travel corridor at their bilateral meeting on Thursday, but no announcement was imminent, British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said.

“It was something that was discussed yesterday and we’ve got an idea about how to take it forward, but it’s not something we’ll be announcing imminently,” Raab told Sky news on Friday.

Biden and Johnson met in Cornwall, southwest England, before the start of the G7 Summit on Friday.