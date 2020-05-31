Australia would welcome official invitation to G7, says gov't spokesman

MELBOURNE, May 31 (Reuters) - Australia would welcome an official invitation to the Group of Seven (G7) nations and there has been contact on the matter between Prime Minister Scott Morrison and the United States, a government spokesman said on Sunday.

“The G7 has been a topic of recent high-level exchanges,” the spokesman said in an emailed comment. “Australia would welcome an official invitation. Strengthening international cooperation among like-minded countries is valued at a time of unprecedented global challenges.”

U.S. President Donald Trump said he would postpone a G7 summit he had hoped to hold next month until September or later and expand the list of invitees to include Australia, Russia, South Korea and India.