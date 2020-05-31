S.Korea says it will discuss Trump's invitation to G7 summit with the US

SEOUL, May 31 (Reuters) - South Korea is aware of U.S. President Donald Trump’s invitation to Seoul to join this year’s Group of Seven summit and will discuss the matter with the United States, a government official told Reuters on Sunday.

Trump said on Saturday that he is postponing until September the G7 summit that had been scheduled for late June, and that he wants to invite Australia, Russia, South Korea and India to the meeting. (Reporting by Hyonhee Shin, Writing by Joori Roh; Editing by William Mallard)