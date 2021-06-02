U.S. Treasury says G7 expected to endorse U.S. global minimum tax proposal

WASHINGTON, June 2 (Reuters) - G7 finance ministers are expected to endorse a U.S. proposal for an ambitious global corporate minimum tax when they meet on Friday and Saturday in London, a U.S. Treasury official said on Wednesday. The official said in an emailed statement the Treasury expects the G7 meetings to provide momentum for advancing global corporate tax negotiations towards a broader G20 finance meeting in July in Italy. (Reporting by David Lawder Editing by Chris Reese)