Trump: France, Canada charge U.S. 'massive tariffs'

WASHINGTON, June 7 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Thursday, one day before he attends a summit of the Group of Seven rich nations in Quebec, that France and Canada charge the United States “massive tariffs” and have non-monetary barriers to trade.

“Please tell Prime Minister Trudeau and President Macron that they are charging the U.S. massive tariffs and create non-monetary barriers,” Trump said on Twitter, adding that he “looks forward to seeing them” on Friday. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)