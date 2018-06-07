FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Basic Materials
June 7, 2018 / 2:20 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

G7 leaders must be civil as they pressure Trump, says Macron

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, June 7 (Reuters) - Group of Seven leaders will pressure U.S. President Donald Trump at a summit this week on tariffs he has imposed on metals imports but must remain civil as they try to persuade him to change his mind, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday.

Macron, speaking to reporters after talks with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, said the United States was an ally that the rest of the G7 needed. Tensions over trade are threatening to overshadow the June 8-9 summit. (Reporting by David Ljunggren Editing by Alistair Bell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.