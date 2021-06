CARBIS BAY, England, June 13 (Reuters) - France will send 60 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to developing countries by the end of the year, President Emmanuel Macron said at the conclusion of a G7 leaders summit in Britain.

Macron said that, as a result of the summit, more doses would be shared with developing nations and at a faster rate. (Reporting by Michel Rose Editing by Richard Lough and David Goodman )