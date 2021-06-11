UK PM Johnson says G7 summit is a chance to learn COVID lessons

Slideshow ( 6 images )

CARBIS BAY, England (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the other leaders of the world’s most advanced economies on Friday that their G7 summit was a chance to learn lessons from the coronavirus pandemic and ensure they do not repeat the errors made during it.

Addressing the leaders of the Group of Seven, as well the European Union, he said: “I actually think that this is a meeting that genuinely needs to happen because we need to make sure that we learn the lessons from the pandemic, we need to make sure that we don’t repeat some of the errors that we doubtless made in the course of the last 18 months or so.”

“And we need to make sure that we now allow our economies to recover.”