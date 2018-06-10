FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 10, 2018 / 1:32 PM / in 2 hours

White House adviser says Canada's Trudeau 'stabbed us in the back' -CNN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 10 (Reuters) - White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow accused Canada on Sunday of making “polarizing” statements about the United States’ trade policy, and said President Donald Trump had to pull out of a joint G7 statement because the Canadian president had “stabbed us in the back.”

“He held a press conference and he said the U.S. is insulting. He said that Canada has to stand up for itself. He says that we are the problem with tariffs. The non-factual part of this is - they have enormous tariffs,” Kudlow said on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “Here’s the thing,” he added. “He really kind of stabbed us in the back.”

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

