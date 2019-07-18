Bonds News
July 18, 2019 / 11:20 AM / Updated an hour ago

Mnuchin sees U.S. cash-flow problems by early Sept without debt limit extension

1 Min Read

CHANTILLY, France, July 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Thursday that the U.S. Congress needs to at least pass a short-term debt ceiling extension before its August recess to avoid cash-flow problems that could start by early September.

Mnuchin told a news conference at a meeting of G7 finance officials that his first preference would be for Congress to pass a full two-year government funding bill before the August recess that includes a debt limit increase, and he is in daily communications about this with congressional leaders. (Reporting by David Lawder)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below