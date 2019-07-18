Mnuchin sees U.S. cash-flow problems by early Sept without debt limit extension

CHANTILLY, France, July 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Thursday that the U.S. Congress needs to at least pass a short-term debt ceiling extension before its August recess to avoid cash-flow problems that could start by early September.

Mnuchin told a news conference at a meeting of G7 finance officials that his first preference would be for Congress to pass a full two-year government funding bill before the August recess that includes a debt limit increase, and he is in daily communications about this with congressional leaders. (Reporting by David Lawder)