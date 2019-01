LIBREVILLE, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Four of five Gabon military officers who attempted a coup in the early hours of Monday morning have been arrested at the radio station they briefly took control of, government spokesman Guy-Bertrand Mapangou told Reuters.

A fifth officer fled and is being searched for, he said. (Reporting By Gerauds Wilfried Obangome; Writing by Edward McAllister; Editing by Toby Chopra)