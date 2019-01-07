France condemns Gabon coup attempt, urges its citizens not to move around capital

PARIS, Jan 7 (Reuters) - France on Monday condemned an attempted coup in its former colony Gabon and called on its citizens in the capital Libreville to avoid moving around the city.

“We condemn any attempt to change government outside constitutional rules,” French foreign ministry spokeswoman Agnes von der Muhll said in a statement. “Gabon’s stability can only be ensured in strict compliance with the provisions of its constitution.”

She added that it had called on the 8,900 French citizens registered in the country to avoid moving around Libreville. (Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Toby Chopra)