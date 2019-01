LIBREVILLE, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Gabon security forces killed two suspects in a failed coup attempt in Gabon on Monday and captured seven others, government spokesman Guy-Bertrand Mapangou told reporters.

The plotters seized control of the national radio station early on Monday morning and broadcast a message saying that President Ali Bongo was no longer fit for office. (Reporting By Gerauds Wilfried Obangome; Writing by Aaron Ross; Editing by Edward McAllister)