LIBREVILLE, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Gabon’s oil union began a three-day strike on Tuesday across all facilities after the layoff of Total workers, it said.

The union, called ONEP, said only four of six fired workers had been reinstated despite demands that they all return to work.

Gabon produces about 200,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude, but output from the OPEC member’s mature fields has plummeted from a 1997 peak of 370,000 bpd.