Gabon oil workers' strike halts Vaalco terminal output - union

DAKAR, March 27 (Reuters) - Production at a Gabonese petroleum terminal operated by VAALCO Energy Inc has been halted by a strike launched on Sunday over employees’ annual leave, the oil workers’ union said on Wednesday.

“The 14,000 barrels produced per day by this operator before the strike have been at zero since yesterday morning,” the union, called ONEP, said in a statement, adding that the planned five-day strike would be extended if its demands were not met.

VAALCO was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Aaron Ross; Writing by Sofia Christensen; Editing by Jan Harvey)