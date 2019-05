NEW DELHI, May 27 (Reuters) - • GAIL (India) Ltd sold 100% U.S. LNG till 2020, and about 80%-90% beyond 2020, Chairman B C Tripathi said

• GAIL aims to import 75 LNG cargoes in FY20 Vs 62 in FY19

• GAIL aims to borrow 50 bln rupees in FY20

• GAIL pegs FY20 capex at 70 bln rupees

• GAIL has signed MoU with ExxonMobil to explore use of LNG for transportation and bunkering (Reporting by Nidhi Verma)