Feb 10 (Reuters) - Galapagos NV and partner Gilead Sciences Inc will discontinue late-stage trials testing their experimental drug ziritaxestat in patients with pulmonary fibrosis, the companies said on Wednesday.

An independent data committee concluded that the drug’s benefit-risk profile no longer supported continuing the studies, the companies said. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)