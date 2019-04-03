Australia's Galaxy Resources names Simon Hay as CEO

April 4 (Reuters) - Australian lithium explorer Galaxy Resources Ltd appointed Simon Hay on Thursday as its chief executive officer, to replace Anthony Tse effective July 1.

Simon, who will be based in Perth for the new role, is currently head of resource development at mineral sands company Iluka Resources Ltd, and has held senior positions at major Australian mining companies including BHP Group Ltd and WMC Resources.

Tse will transition from his role as CEO and managing director to become an executive director focusing on corporate development and marketing, Galaxy Chairman Martin Rowley said in a statement. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)