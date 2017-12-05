Galectin says NASH drug misses main goal of midstage trial

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Galectin Therapeutics Inc said on Tuesday its experimental drug for the complex progressive fatty liver disease NASH led to some clinically meaningful results in patients with cirrhosis, but failed to achieve the main goal of a midstage trial.

The primary goal of the study of 162 patients with NASH that had progressed to cirrhosis was a significant change in hepatic venous pressure gradient, or HVPG, a measure of high blood pressure in vessels that serve the liver also known as portal hypertension, which is a consequence of chronic liver disease.

Despite a positive trend Galectin said its drug, GR-MD-02, failed to achieve statistical significance versus placebo due to variability of results in patients with esophageal varices - abnormal, enlarged veins in the tube that connects the throat and stomach, common in people with serious liver diseases.

For the half of patients in the study who did not have esophageal varices, Galectin said its drug yielded a statistically significant and clinically meaningful reduction of HVPG.

In addition, GR-MD-02, led to a statistically significant improvement in hepatocyte ballooning, or liver cell death, a key factor in the underlying disease process in NASH, Galectin said.

There was also a statistically significant reduction in the development of new esophageal varices in patients without them at the start of the trial, the company reported.

NASH, formally known as non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis, is seen as one of the fastest growing diseases in the developed world with no approved treatments. Many companies are trying to develop drugs to tackle various aspects of the condition, so far with minimal success.

NASH is poised to become the leading cause of liver transplants by 2020 with the eventual market forecast to be $20 billion to $35 billion as populations with fatty diets increasingly fall victim to the condition.

“A therapy such as GR-MD-02 that could improve portal hypertension and potentially prevent the development of esophageal varices in NASH cirrhosis and subsequent complications would be clinically valuable,” Dr. Stephen Harrison, one of trial’s lead investigators, said in a statement.

GR-MD-02 targets galectin-3, a protein seen as critical in development of fatty liver disease and fibrosis. Galectin-3 plays a major role in diseases that involve scarring of organs, such as cirrhosis, which can lead to liver failure. (Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Richard Chang)