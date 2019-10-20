Galliford CEO Prothero plans to quit to join Bovis Homes- Sunday Times

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Galliford Try Plc Chief Executive Graham Prothero is planning to quit the British builder, the Sunday Times newspaper reported.

He is trying to engineer a move to Bovis Homes Group Plc , which is in the process of buying Galliford's Linden Homes and regeneration divisions for 1 billion pounds ($1.30 billion), according to the report bit.ly/2MtL6kY.

Prothero could take a senior role at Bovis or could be appointed chief executive, allowing Bovis CEO Greg Fitzgerald to step back to chairman, the report added, citing a source.

Prothero was promoted to be Galliford’s chief executive in March this year after former CEO Peter Truscott was poached by housebuilder Crest Nicholson Holdings.

Galliford is known for projects ranging from the redevelopment of the Wimbledon tennis venue to hospitals and city bypasses.

Bovis Homes and Galliford were not immediately available for comment on Sunday.

($1 = 0.7710 pounds)