Nov 7 (Reuters) - Bovis Homes Group Plc said on Thursday it would buy the residential divisions of British builder Galliford Try for 1.08 billion pounds ($1.39 billion).

Galliford shareholders would receive a stake of 29.3% in the enlarged group after the sale of the units, Linden Homes and Partnerships & Regeneration, is completed, Bovis said. ($1 = 0.7789 pounds) (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)